Thelma I. Graham



Oct. 31, 1925 - March 9, 2019



NEW CARLISLE, IN - Thelma I. Graham, 93, of LaPorte, Indiana passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Thelma was born on October 31, 1925 in Mecca, Indiana. On May 4, 1946 she married Richard B. Graham, who preceded her in death on October 20, 1995. Thelma is survived by three daughters, Christine (Bill) Johnson of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, Linda Graham of LaPorte, Indiana, and Deborah (John) Motz of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; one son, Charles Michael (Judy) Graham of Yuma, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Kari (Tim) Michael, Amy Newman, Matthew Motz, Abby (Jeremiah) Byanski, Charles Michael Graham Jr., Richard Lee (Tamara) Graham, Sean (Lori) Graham, and Steven C. (Amy) Graham; ten great-grandchildren, Madison, Jarrod, Adin, Eli, Sam, Emi, Carissa, Erin, Madelyn, and Lily; and one brother, Charles Daniel (Carol Lee) Vanatta of South Bend, Indiana. Thelma was also preceded in death by her father and mother, Emery and Lurea Vanatta; and one brother, James Thomas. Thelma was member of the New Carlisle United Methodist Church. She was a former member of the Ft. Wayne Business Women's Club, and a tap dancer in a Vaudville group called "Fancy Steppers" for eight years when she lived in Florida. She was a mentor at Olive Elementary School for five years. She was a member of Historic New Carlisle, and a golf league in Ft. Wayne and Florida. Thelma prepared the bulletin for her church every Sunday for eight years in Arcadia, Florida. She was very proud of her family and she especially loved being a grandma and great-grandma. A visitation for Thelma will be held from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm EST, on Friday, March, 15, 2019 in the New Carlisle United Methodist Church. A Funeral Service will take place at 12:00 pm in the church. Entombment will take place at a later date in Highland Park Cemetery in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made in Thelma's honor to VNA Hospice Homecare, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.