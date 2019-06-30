Thelma Lemanski



Dec. 3, 1924 - June 25, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Thelma M. Lemanski, 94, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the Hearth of Juday Creek in the presence of her family. Thelma was born December 3, 1924 in South Bend, to the late Edgar and Erma (Brownlee) Hoctel. On May 22, 1949, Thelma married Stanley Lemanski; he preceded her in death on March 30, 1998. Left to cherish the memory of Thelma are her daughters, Peggy Niedbalski of South Bend & Patty (James) Carr of Granger, 6 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Thelma retired from South Bend Supply January 31, 1985. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, where she volunteered her time to work in the office. Thelma was also a member of the Women of the Moose in the Mishawaka Moose Lodge. She enjoyed playing Bunco, Yahtzee, and Bingo. Thelma also enjoyed chicken-scratching, collecting coins, and following her family genealogy. She tended vegetable gardens and looked forward to canning the bounty. But most of all, Thelma loved to spend time with her family and was incredibly proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation for Thelma will be from 10:00am until time of Funeral Ceremony at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 225 Haney Ave., South Bend, IN 46613. Burial will take place at Salem Heights Cemetery, LaPorte, IN. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 30, 2019