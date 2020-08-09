1/1
Thelma Smith
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Smith

March 23, 1929 - August 1, 2020

SAINT JOSEPH, MI - Thelma M. Smith, 91, of Stevensville, passed away on Sat., Aug. 1, 2020 at Caretel Inns of Lakeland. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will follow at Hickory Bluff Cemetery, Stevensville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairplain Presbyterian Church Choir, the Church Food Bank, or Caring Circle/Hospice. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. Thelma was born at home in Kewanna, IN, to Homer & Mary Ann (Wright) Wentzel. When Thelma was two years old her mother passed away. Her Aunt and Uncle Harold H. and Hilma Hoff raised her with great love and support. Thelma graduated from Riley High School in South Bend, IN. She continued her education by attending both Indiana University and Bethel College. While in college, Thelma was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority at Indiana University and was active in the South Bend Chapter. She was also active in the Alpha Beta Epsilon Sorority of Western Michigan University in St. Joseph. Thelma married the love of her life, Bill Payne Smith on August 28, 1949, at Ridgedale Presbyterian Church in South Bend. The two were happily married for nearly 68 years before he passed away in 2017. Bill and Thelma would spend many winters at their second residence in Estero, FL and loved traveling with one another. Thelma was a Para Professional at Lakeview Gard School and Blossomland Learning Center for 18 years, where she played the piano and taught music to students with disabilities. She sang in her church choirs at Fairplain, Florida and South Bend for over 60 years. Thelma passed on her musical talent to her children along with her love of learning. She was a Den Mother for both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, and served the Fairplain Presbyterian Church, not only as a choir member but also as an Elder and a member of the Evangelism Committee. Thelma was also active in her Church Circles in both South Bend and Fairplain. Thelma is survived by her children, Marilee (Gary) Woodworth of Ann Arbor, David (Sandy) Smith of Baltimore, MD, and Wendy (Chris) Minor of Mattawan; grandchildren, Peter (Cheryl) DeLuca, Rose (David) DeLuca Gollnitz, Ellen (William) Childress, Jacob Minor, and Nicholas Minor; and great-grandchildren, Nathan & Eli Deluca, Celia & Audrey Gollnitz, and Cedar Childress. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Homer & Mary Ann; Aunt Hilma & Uncle Harold Hoff; husband, Bill; and great-grandchild, Everett Gollnitz.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved