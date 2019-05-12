Theodora “Teddy” Busch



July 6, 1940 - May 10, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Theodora Ann Busch, 78, passed away on Friday in her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.



Teddy was born July 6, 1940 in South Bend to Theodore and Elizabeth (Mroczkiewicz) Kulwicki. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister. On August 12, 1961 at St. Pius X Catholic Church Teddy married the love of her life, Ernie Busch, who survives along with their children, Ellen Busch-Verdone, Lorraine Linville, Kenneth Busch, and Karen (Eric) King; grandchildren, Kelli Carlson, Brett (Alexandra) Carlson, Taylor Busch-King, Jacqueline (L.J.) Rappelli, and Alexander King; and 9 siblings.



Teddy worked as an RN at St. Joseph Hospital for 15 years, then became the Director of Nurses for Portage Manor and Brentwood Assisted Living until retiring in 2004. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and gardening. Teddy sewed quilts for the Veterans at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Teddy cherished her memories of camping, traveling, and spending time with friends.



A Prayer Service will be held at 4:00pm followed by visitation from 4:30pm-7:00pm, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. An additional visitation will be 9:30am-10:30am, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30am, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Granger, IN.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , or the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary