Theodora J. Kruger
Sept. 24, 1934 - May 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Theodora Johanna Kruger, 85, of South Bend passed away at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, in Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Mrs. Kruger was born September 24, 1934 in Toledo, OH to the late Adriana (Schuerman) and Hendrick DeBoer and spent most of her life in South Bend. On September 17, 1955 in South Bend as Theodora DeBoer, she married Norman L. Kruger, who preceded her in death July 7, 2013. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers. She is survived by two daughters, Kathryn “Kris” Wilson (Jerry) of Cape Coral, FL and Susan K. Rector (David) of South Bend; three sons, Norman L. Kruger II of South Bend, Timothy Kruger (Lori Moore) of Granger, and Brian Kruger (Donna) of Plainfield, IN; one stepson, Gregory Kruger of Marquette, MI; 15 grandchildren, Geoff Kruger (Angie), Laura Kruger (Sean Wagner), Andrew Kruger (Martha), Jason Wilson (Erin), Daniel Wilson, Dalton Kruger (Jeanette), Hayden Kruger (Kyra), Maxwell Kruger, Justin Rector, Katlin Boeker (Brandon), Melanie Rector, Brandon Kruger (Kristine), Jacqueline Kruger, Debra Tomastic, and Hannah Moore; 10 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Dora, as everyone knew her, was employed for many years by The Associates as a computer programmer. She was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 2 and Lakeville Chapter. Dora enjoyed going to the casino, knitting, crocheting and her Tuesday morning Breakfast Club. She was a diehard Cubs fan and an avid Notre Dame fan. Dora also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her dear friends, the Marshalls, in Idaho every summer. Most of all she enjoyed her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They gave her many hours of joy and happiness. She will be truly missed.
A private family service will be held with a Celebration of Life gathering to be held at a later date. Cremation will take place with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery beside her husband Norman. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions in Theodora's name may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 6501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Sept. 24, 1934 - May 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Theodora Johanna Kruger, 85, of South Bend passed away at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, in Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Mrs. Kruger was born September 24, 1934 in Toledo, OH to the late Adriana (Schuerman) and Hendrick DeBoer and spent most of her life in South Bend. On September 17, 1955 in South Bend as Theodora DeBoer, she married Norman L. Kruger, who preceded her in death July 7, 2013. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers. She is survived by two daughters, Kathryn “Kris” Wilson (Jerry) of Cape Coral, FL and Susan K. Rector (David) of South Bend; three sons, Norman L. Kruger II of South Bend, Timothy Kruger (Lori Moore) of Granger, and Brian Kruger (Donna) of Plainfield, IN; one stepson, Gregory Kruger of Marquette, MI; 15 grandchildren, Geoff Kruger (Angie), Laura Kruger (Sean Wagner), Andrew Kruger (Martha), Jason Wilson (Erin), Daniel Wilson, Dalton Kruger (Jeanette), Hayden Kruger (Kyra), Maxwell Kruger, Justin Rector, Katlin Boeker (Brandon), Melanie Rector, Brandon Kruger (Kristine), Jacqueline Kruger, Debra Tomastic, and Hannah Moore; 10 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Dora, as everyone knew her, was employed for many years by The Associates as a computer programmer. She was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 2 and Lakeville Chapter. Dora enjoyed going to the casino, knitting, crocheting and her Tuesday morning Breakfast Club. She was a diehard Cubs fan and an avid Notre Dame fan. Dora also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her dear friends, the Marshalls, in Idaho every summer. Most of all she enjoyed her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They gave her many hours of joy and happiness. She will be truly missed.
A private family service will be held with a Celebration of Life gathering to be held at a later date. Cremation will take place with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery beside her husband Norman. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions in Theodora's name may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 6501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.