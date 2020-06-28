Theodora “Teddy” Lau
June 25, 1927 - Jun3 23, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Theodora “Teddy” Elizabeth Lau, 92, of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully at 8:10 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Hamilton Grove, New Carlisle.
She was born June 25, 1927, in Porter, Indiana, to Theodore Amos and Elizabeth (Kinder) Hires.
Teddy was known for her baking and sewing. Her cookie jar was always full and her homemade comforters will always be warm. She was Mom, Ma and Grandma to so many more than just her family. She was blessed with many, many “kids” over the years and will truly be missed.
On December 26, 1945, in Steger, IL, she married Everett “Bud” Frances Lau, who preceded her in death.
Also preceding in death are her parents, Theodore Hires and Elizabeth Spencer; sister, Harriet Nafziger; and son-in-law, Chuck Dawson.
Surviving are her six children, Bonnie (Terry) Collatz of Bernalillo, New Mexico, Kenneth (Karen) Lau of Hudson Lake, Donald (Chris) Lau, Nora Dawson and Philanese Granacki all of Hudson Lake, and Everett (Linda) Lau Jr. of La Porte; one sister, Maybelle Hoff of Mountain View, Missouri; two brothers, Bill (Caroline) Hires of Columbia, Missouri and Bob (Mildred) Hires of Whitehouse, Ohio; sister-in-law, Dollie Snow of Alsip, IL; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation will take place. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 and/or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 954 W. Washington Blvd., Suite 305, Chicago, IL 60607.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.