Theodora “Teddy” Schafer
March 9, 1937 - April 18, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Theodora “Teddy” Schafer, 83, a resident of Lakeville, passed away at 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020 three days after her husband, Dennis. She was born on March 9, 1937 in Hinsdale, IL, the daughter of the late Theodore and Dorothy (Slick) Jeddeloh.
On April 14, 1956 in Lakeville, Teddy was united in marriage to Dennis R. Schafer. They observed their 64th anniversary the day before Dennis preceded her in death on April 15, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Virginia (Jose) Velez of Chicago, IL; her son, Paul E. (Lisa Martin) Schafer of El Cajon, CA; four grandchildren, Aaron Schafer, Angela Kerns, Jessica Velez, and Nathan (Ellen) Velez; one great-grandson, Eric Kerns; and her brother, Norman Jeddeloh of Chicago, IL.
Teddy was self-employed as a real estate appraiser for 5 years. She worked as an x-ray technician for the South Bend Clinic in South Bend for 10 years. She has lived in Lakeville since 1950, moving from Illinois. Teddy was a longtime member of Lakeville United Methodist Church.
Private joint services for Teddy and Dennis Schafer will be held at 2 pm EST (11 am PST) on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Lakeville United Methodist Church with Rev. Brian White officiating. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Mrs. Schafer may be offered to the Lakeville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 24, Lakeville, IN 46536. The Palmer Funeral Home-Lakeville Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Schafer family. Online condolences may be sent to the Schafer family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Live streaming of these services will begin at 2 pm EST and 11 am PST. This can be seen by going to Palmer Funeral Home's website at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com and clicking on Theodora “Teddy” Schafer's obituary. In the obituary, scroll to the bottom and follow the instructions to access the live stream for the services.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 20, 2020