Theodore “Ted” Birch
April 2, 1925 - August 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Theodore “Ted” J. Birch, 95, of South Bend, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 2, 1925 in South Bend, Indiana, to the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Promintzer) Birschitzky. His parents were immigrants from Austria.
Ted went on to serve honorably in the United States Army Air Corps. On June 13, 1953 in Western Springs, Illinois, he married the former Joan Seegers, who survives. Ted graduated from Central High School in 1943. He then earned a Bachelor's Degree in Teaching from Valparaiso University. Ted went on to earn his master's degree from Notre Dame University.
He taught Physical Education at Lincoln Elementary School in South Bend. Later, he became the owner and operator of T.J. Sound Systems in South Bend.
Ted loved all sports, especially golf. His favorite sports teams were the Los Angeles Dodgers and everything Notre Dame. He was a member of Lutheran Church of our Redeemer in South Bend.
Along with his wife Joan, Ted is survived by his daughter, Tracey (Joe) Birch-Gore of South Bend; his son, Tom Birch of Indianapolis, Indiana; four grandchildren, Jonathon, Elizabeth, Emily, and Ellie; his sister, Erna Woltman and nieces, Dianne and Nancy all of South Bend.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Norman Woltman.
Funeral services for Ted will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 805 S. 29th St., South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until time of services at the church. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 805 South 29th Street, South Bend, IN 46615.
