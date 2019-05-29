Theodore Bombagetti



Oct. 11, 1955 - May 26, 2019



KNOX, IN - Theodore L. “Ted” Bombagetti, age 63, of Knox, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born October 11, 1955 in Chicago. Ted was dedicated to his community. For 40 years, he served his community as a volunteer fire fighter. He was a member of the Bass Lake and Knox-Center Township Fire departments. Starting out at Bass Lake, he was Chief for 6 years. He was currently the Assistant Fire Chief of the Knox-Center Township Fire department. To him, being a fire fighter was a true calling and an honor. He also served as Starke County's Emergency Management Director before taking a regional position with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.



During his children's time in the Knox School Corporation, he served as the Band Booster president for 4 years. He was well known for his ability to efficiently pack the trailer with props and instruments. Ted also happily cooked breakfast for post-prom goers, encouraging those, when leaving, to pick a better pair of shoes than those they arrived in.



Ted will always be remembered for his ability to make all feel welcome. He had an uncanny way to make those around him feel important, loved, and supported. To him, no one was a stranger. His 7 grandchildren were his pride and joy. Ted was most happy and slept the most sound when everyone was home. His family will miss playing 7 Card No Peek, watching movies, and his infectious spirit.



On September 23, 1978, in Knox, he married Carol Albright; she survives. Also surviving are his mother, MaryAnn Bombagetti of Knox; his daughters, Sarah Nehrbass (Jon) of Seattle, Washington, Katie Jordan (Jesse) of Knox, and Angela Carver (Tim) of Galveston, Indiana; his brothers, Joe Bombagetti (Denise) of Crown Point, Indiana and Ed Bombagetti (Rose) of Cedar Lake, Indiana; and his 6 grandchildren, Amelia and Eleanor Nehrbass, Rylan, Kohl, and Jude Jordan, and Madelynn Carver. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Bombagetti and a granddaughter, Jessah Jordan.



Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4-8pm (CT) at M.C. Smith Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 11am (CT) Friday, May 31, 2019 at M.C. Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery in Knox. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary