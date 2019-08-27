Home

Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
Theodore C. "Lucky" Suddarth Jr.


1947 - 2019
Theodore C. "Lucky" Suddarth Jr. Obituary
Theodore C. “Lucky” Suddarth, Jr.

Sept. 16, 1947 - Aug. 25, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Theodore C. “Lucky” Suddarth, Jr., 71, of South Bend, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 unexpectedly, in his home.

Theodore was born on September 16, 1947 to the late Theodore C., Sr. and Ruth (Milliken) Suddarth in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, where he served in the Vietnam War. He retired from Kuert Concrete, Inc., where he worked as a Cement Truck Driver for 35 years.

Ted was married to Karen June (Brand) Suddarth, who survives. After they divorced, he re-married Antionette Wier, who preceded him in death.

Ted is survived by a daughter, Carrie Suddarth of South Bend, IN; son, Brian Suddarth of Lydick, IN; four grandchildren, Haley, Trey, Ethan, and Amber; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth (Craig) Phender of Mishawaka, IN, Betty (Steve) Fisher of Crumstown, IN, and Patty Suddarth (Vicky Van Nevel) of South Bend, IN; stepdaughters, Faye Ryan, Cathy Bodle, and Sherry Fenimore; five step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and his girlfriend, Linda Webber of Lydick, IN.

Ted was an avid fisherman and a member of Chain-O-Lakes Conservation Club.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN and also from 12-1 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, where Military Services will take place.

To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019
