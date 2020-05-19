Theodore Ferenczy
August 27, 1935 - May 15, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Theodore “Ted” Ferenczy Sr., 84, of Bremen passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. He was born August 27, 1935 in Oros, Hungary to the late Janos and Terez (Katona) Ferenczy.
Ted is survived by his daughter, Lori Mustaikes of South Bend, IN; sons, Daniel Ferenczy of South Bend, IN and Randy Hann of Los Angeles, CA; four grandchildren, Ted Mustaikes III, Gerard Mustaikes, Jordan (Craig) Wales, and Travis Hann; great-granddaughter, Luna Wales; and former wife, Barbara Meredith of South Bend, IN. In addition to his parents, Ted is preceded in death by a son, Theodore Ferenczy Jr.; and several brothers and sisters.
Ted served in the Hungary military working as border patrol. After leaving Hungary and settling in South Bend, he worked at Sibley Foundry for 38 years before retiring. He enjoyed bowling, target shooting, and watching old movies. He was especially fond of westerns and John Wayne films. Ted was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who would do anything for his family.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Donations in memory of Ted may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 19, 2020.