Theodore (Pods) Franklin
August 17, 1946 - May 31, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - The graveside service for Theodore Franklin is 11:00 a.m. Monday, June, 8 at Highland Cemetery. Mr. Franklin passed away Sunday in Memorial Hospital at age 73. Obit available on Cobb Funeral Home's website.
August 17, 1946 - May 31, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - The graveside service for Theodore Franklin is 11:00 a.m. Monday, June, 8 at Highland Cemetery. Mr. Franklin passed away Sunday in Memorial Hospital at age 73. Obit available on Cobb Funeral Home's website.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.