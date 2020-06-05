Theodore (Pods) Franklin
1946 - 2020
Theodore (Pods) Franklin

August 17, 1946 - May 31, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - The graveside service for Theodore Franklin is 11:00 a.m. Monday, June, 8 at Highland Cemetery. Mr. Franklin passed away Sunday in Memorial Hospital at age 73. Obit available on Cobb Funeral Home's website.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Highland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cobb Funeral Home
3525 S. Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
574-291-6500
