Theophil “Phil”
D'Hoore
Feb. 20, 1935 - Sept. 16, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Theophil “Phil” D'Hoore, 85, of Mishawaka passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on September 16, 2020. Phil was born in Mishawaka on February 20, 1935 to the late Cyriel and Maria (DeSchemphelaere) D'Hoore. On August 19, 1961 he was united in marriage to Catherine Donahue.
Phil served in the United States Army from 1957-1959 in Germany.
Phil was a Mishawaka Police officer, retiring after 22 years of exemplary service. He was a tool and die maker for 54 years. Phil was an active member of the BK Club and DeAmicis Club. He was a member of Saint Bavos Catholic Church.
Phil's pastimes included hunting and making wine. He enjoyed polka music and dancing with his beloved wife. Phil was a great family man, and looked forward to Tuesday nights when he would have a burger and beer with his sons. Friday nights were spent at the BK Club with family. Phil and Cathy spent the last 14 years as winter Texans. He emphasized that the D'Hoore name should always be respected in the community.
Phil was preceded in death by his brother, Marcel; his brother-in-law, Patrick Donahue; sister-in-law, Mary Donahue; and in-laws, Mary and Bernard Donahue
Surviving are Catherine, his wife of 59 years; a brother, Maury (Marian); sons, Jerome (Christine) and Terence (Teri); four grandchildren, John (Alyssa), Elisabeth, Alexandra (John), and Elizabeth; and one great-grandson. Phil is also survived by sisters-in-law, Julie and Martha; brothers-in-law, Mike (Sandi), Dale (Marilyn), Tim (Deb), and Tracy Donahue; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins in both Mishawka and Belgium.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Bavo Catholic Church, 502 W. 7th St., Mishawaka, IN 46544. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the BK Club, 721 S. West St., Mishawaka, IN 46544.
