Nov. 22, 1926 - March 25, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Theresa Ann Liwosz, 92, of Mishawaka, Indiana formerly of South Bend, passed away at 9:05 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 in Tanglewood Trace Senior Living. Theresa was born on November 22, 1926 in South Bend to Stanley and Mary (Deka) Bartkowiak, and was a lifelong resident. She had been employed by her father and brothers-in-law, Bert Andrzejewski and Chuck Eaton at Van Buren Food Market, and the 1st National Bank & Trust Co. for many years, as well as the former J & A Grill on Portage Avenue for 10 years prior to her retirement. On September 6, 1948, in Holy Cross Church, she married Jerome J. “Harry” Liwosz, who preceded her in death on May 6, 1997. Their daughter, Shirley Ann passed away in 1966. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Bertha Wawcynzak, Harriet Hahn, Lucille Eaton, Gertrude Cripe, and Dorthy Chrzan; and her brothers, Edward, Theodore and Joseph Bartkowiak. Theresa is survived by her daughter, Linda Marie (William R. “Buzz”) Rasmussen of Vandalia, Michigan; her granddaughter, Phyllis Catherine Rasmussen; her sister, Mary Catherine Andrzejewski of South Bend, Indiana, and numerous cherished family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Holy Cross Church. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, where a Rosary will be prayed at 4:30pm. Theresa was a member of Holy Cross Parish, Altar and Rosary Society, choir member, and Harvest House. She was also a member of M.R. Falcons Nest #4 and a Legion of Honor honoree. Theresa was a volunteer at Memorial Hospital where she was a Eucharist Minister for over 20 years. She had also volunteered with St. Vincent dePaul Food Pantry. Theresa had donated blood over 80 times. Special thanks to all family and friends who visited her during her residency in assisted living. In addition, thank you to Drs. Kolbe and Stone, her caregivers and staff at both Tanglewood Trace and Grace Hospice. Memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Cross Church. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019
