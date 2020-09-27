Theresa Ann (DeWitte) Matthys



April 14, 1955 - Sept. 24, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Theresa Ann (DeWitte) Matthys, 65, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away on September 24, 2020, in her home while surrounded by family following her courageous battle with cancer.



Theresa was born in Mishawaka, Indiana, to Emiel and Loretta (Dooms) DeWitte on April 14, 1955. She attended Holy Family Grade School and graduated from Saint Joseph High School, Class of 1973. Theresa, a lifelong learner, earned her Associates Degree in Nursing from Ivy Tech in 1975 and eventually received a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing from Indiana University South Bend in 1995.



On December 18, 1976, Theresa married Randall Allan Matthys. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 44 years and three children: her oldest son, Christopher (Ginny) Matthys, daughter Andrea (John) Mulholland, and youngest son, Douglas (Kala) Matthys. Theresa had five grandchildren, Margaret Matthys, Nicholas Matthys, Jack Matthys, Noah Mulholland, and Henry Matthys. She is also survived by her mother, Loretta (Dooms) DeWitte; brother, Mark (Louise) DeWitte of South Bend, sister, Mary (William) Land of Poinciana, FL, and sister, Michelle DeWitte of South Bend. Theresa was a proud aunt to several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her father, Emiel DeWitte, her sister, Christine, brother, Matthew, and her grandparents, Peter and Theresa Dooms, and Octave and Sidonia DeWitte.



Theresa's true passion was for her five grandchildren. She loved attending any school or sporting event that they had. She enjoyed being able to pick them up from school only to spoil them with the occasional trips to McDonald's, Dairy Queen, or Chick-Fil-A. She never turned down a game of Yahtzee, Aggravation, Scrabble, or Five Crowns with Margaret or Nick. The younger grandchildren, Jack and Henry, acting as backseat drivers would frequently ask to take the “Grandma Theresa” way home. She cherished her daily FaceTime call with Noah as he played with his trucks, tractors, and cars. Grandma's house was always welcoming, and the toys could be found out-and-about and ready for play.



Theresa put her nursing degree to practice during many years in the medical field. She started her nursing career at Carlyle Nursing Home. She went on to a position in the Cath Lab at Saint Joseph Hospital. She worked at the Cath Lab for 15 years, during which she developed several lifelong friendships.



Theresa continued her work in the nursing field with the Elkhart Community Schools as a school nurse at Hawthorne Elementary. She retired from nursing to take a more active role in her family's farming operation, Shady Lane Farms.



Theresa was an active member of the Holy Family Parish all her life. She served as a lector, a member of the Saint Vincent De Paul Society, and helped out at several parish events. She also headed up a Campfire Bluebird group, served as Home and School Association president, and worked booths at the annual parish festival. Theresa and Randy were regulars at Sunday morning coffee and donuts with their dear friends whom she referred to as “The Churchies”. She maintained many lifetime friendships thanks to her active role at Holy Family.



Theresa applied her passion for the medical field and her faith in many caring ways, including being a regular blood donor. Theresa also supported the work of many Catholic charities in other countries, primarily those who worked directly with children. She traveled to Uganda as part of a mission trip to help assist in building the Bethany Miracle Village.



Her father Emiel cultivated her love for Chicago Cubs baseball and Indiana Hoosier basketball. Randy was very good at deciding on a whim to make a trip to Wrigley Field with Theresa at incredibly random times. Theresa could also be found with Randy and close family and friends at many Notre Dame womens' basketball games in their seats just above the northeast scoreboard.



Theresa enjoyed traveling with Randy to visit friends in San Diego, attending Mint Industry Research Council conventions in Las Vegas, and experiencing the occasional Co-Alliance trips to Cozumel. Family vacations over the years were taken to Gravel Lake, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Washington DC, London, and Orlando.



She was an excellent cook and baked many tasty goodies for the holidays and any family gatherings. At these gatherings, Theresa could always be found playing her two favorite card games, euchre and “99”.



The family would like to thank Dr. Reid, Dr. Hornback, and the team at Memorial Cancer and Oncology as well as Dr. John Moroney and his staff at the University of Chicago Medicine for the excellent care that Theresa received throughout her fight against cancer. A special thank you to Ron, Theresa's Hospice Nurse, as well as Libbie, Janet, Anita, and Erica.



The family, Randy, and Theresa especially, would like to thank the dedicated employees at Shady Lane Farms for all of the extra hard work they have put in during this past year as Randy tended to Theresa's care. They picked up a lot of slack and ensured that crops were planted, sprayed, irrigated, and harvested.



Funeral Services will be at St. Joseph Funeral Home. Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with the Rosary to be prayed at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church on Wednesday, September 30, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Crumstown Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bethany Miracle Village to change the lives of families in Uganda or to Holy Family Church in South Bend.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store