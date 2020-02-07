Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa VanNevel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Ann VanNevel


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Ann VanNevel Obituary
Theresa Ann Van Nevel

June 21, 1928 - Feb. 4, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Theresa Ann Van Nevel, 91, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Heritage Point, Mishawaka.

Theresa was born on June 21, 1928 in Mishawaka to Joseph M. and Francis O. (Collins) Ganser. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, John and David Van Nevel; and a sister, Cecilia (Dan) Schwob.

On August 29, 1953 in Mishawaka, she married Richard Van Nevel; he preceded her in death on August 25, 2012. Surviving are her children, Richard W. (Anita) Van Nevel of KS, Lawrence “Larry” (Peggy) Van Nevel of Mishawaka, Michael (Janet) Van Nevel of KY, Mary (Chris) Morales of HI, Joseph (June) Van Nevel of South Bend, and James (Kris) Van Nevel; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Joe (Virginia) Ganser.

Theresa was a Secretary for Ball Band and then chose to stay home and raise her family. She loved her family deeply, they brought so much joy to her life. Theresa delighted in spending time with babies and visited many new mothers throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling, cross stitching, and playing cards, especially Bridge Club and Euchre Club. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church and volunteered for the Poor Hand Maidens of Jesus Christ.

Visitation will be on Sunday, February 9 from 2-6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, February 10 at 10 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at St. Monica Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -