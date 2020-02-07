|
Theresa Ann Van Nevel
June 21, 1928 - Feb. 4, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Theresa Ann Van Nevel, 91, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Heritage Point, Mishawaka.
Theresa was born on June 21, 1928 in Mishawaka to Joseph M. and Francis O. (Collins) Ganser. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, John and David Van Nevel; and a sister, Cecilia (Dan) Schwob.
On August 29, 1953 in Mishawaka, she married Richard Van Nevel; he preceded her in death on August 25, 2012. Surviving are her children, Richard W. (Anita) Van Nevel of KS, Lawrence “Larry” (Peggy) Van Nevel of Mishawaka, Michael (Janet) Van Nevel of KY, Mary (Chris) Morales of HI, Joseph (June) Van Nevel of South Bend, and James (Kris) Van Nevel; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Joe (Virginia) Ganser.
Theresa was a Secretary for Ball Band and then chose to stay home and raise her family. She loved her family deeply, they brought so much joy to her life. Theresa delighted in spending time with babies and visited many new mothers throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling, cross stitching, and playing cards, especially Bridge Club and Euchre Club. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church and volunteered for the Poor Hand Maidens of Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 9 from 2-6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, February 10 at 10 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at St. Monica Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020