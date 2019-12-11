|
Theresa “Terri” Austin
June 19, 1948 - Dec. 5, 2019
WALKERTON, IN - Theresa A. “Terri” Austin, 71, passed away at 8:38pm Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Memorial Hospital.
Theresa was born on June 19, 1948 in South Bend to Paul and Theresa (Komives) Sipotz. On July 11, 1970 she married Jimmy D. Austin. He died on October 8, 2008.
Surviving are a daughter, Christina (Eric) Blacklaw of LaPaz, a son, James Austin of Walkerton, and 4 grandchildren, A.J., Jimmy, Kyle, and Xavier.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00pm Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Burial will follow in Fair Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10am until services in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019