|
|
Theresa Barilich
Nov. 7, 1929 - Sept. 3, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Theresa M. Barilich, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Hamilton Grove, New Carlisle. Theresa was born November 7, 1929 in Walkerton, Indiana to the late Edmund and Myrtle (Kowalewski) Maciejewski. On October 9, 1948 Theresa married Joseph; he preceded her in death in 2012. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Horvath; brother, Edmund Maciejewski; and great-grandson, Jacob Grott. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda (Gilbert) Peterson, Anthony Barilich, and Julia (Dale) Brown; sister, Cecelia Rowe; sister-in-law, Lucille Maciejewski; grandchildren, Kenneth Peterson, Brenda Peterson, and Dale Peterson; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Landry; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Theresa was a graduate of Vogue Beauty College and became a beautician owning her own shop in Crumstown. Theresa and her husband Joseph were the owners of Maciejewski Locker Plant on Crumstown Highway for 33 years, currently known as Jaworski's. She was also a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. Theresa enjoyed doing crafts; she was known for her bead work and sewing abilities; she even made dresses for wedding parties. She also enjoyed puzzles, puzzle books, and visiting the casino. Visitation for Theresa will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, September 6, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Service will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of her late husband, Joseph Barilich to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545 or to the donor's choice. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019