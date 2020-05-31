Theresa DeVos
1952 - 2020
Theresa DeVos

July 10, 1952 - May 17, 2020

ANGOLA, IN - Theresa DeVos, 67, died in a car accident. Survivors are her husband Jim, children, Marie, Chris & Mike (Sara) DeVos, 3 grandchildren, & sisters, Elizabeth Dettmer & Patricia Rupchock. Theresa had great love & devotion to Mary, especially Our Lady of Mount Carmel's Brown Scapular, & died wrapped in this Garment of Grace. She was devoted to the Holy Rosary & First Five Saturdays. Please say a decade of sorrowful mysteries offered up for God's mercy on her soul. Donations for Gregorian Masses for her soul can be sent to Jim DeVos, 4273 W. Orland Rd., Angola, IN 46703.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.
