Theresa “Nancy”
Fugate
July 4 1934 - Sept. 14, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Theresa “Nancy” Fugate, 85, passed away peacefully at South Bend Center for Hospice in the early hours of Saturday, September 14, 2019 after a brief illness. Nancy was born on July 4, 1934 in South Bend to Joseph and Helen (Banicki) Szocinski.
After high school, Nancy was employed as a credit manager at Newman's & Milady's Shop, women's clothing stores. She was united in marriage to William Richard Fugate, who preceded her in death on May 27, 2004. Together, William and Nancy raised two children. In her earlier years, Nancy was actively involved with Roller Derby and later, bowling at Beacon Bowl. She also enjoyed vacationing and going fishing in Minnesota, visiting the casino, and was a huge Chicago White Sox fan. Nancy loved her horses, raising and caring for several over the years. She was also a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and attended faithfully for many years. Most of all, Nancy enjoyed the time she got to spend with her loved ones. She was a cherished mother, sister, extended family member, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Kim (Richard) Eggink of Granger; sister, Patricia Criswell of New Riegel, OH; as well as a host of extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her son, William Joseph “Billy” Fugate; sisters, Irene Scocinski, Genevieve Snabb, Rita Auman, and Betty Robakowski; and brothers, Casimer Szocinski and Joseph Szocinski.
Services for Theresa “Nancy” Fugate will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN 46530. Friends may call on the family for visitation for one hour prior to services at the church. Rev. Msgr. William C. Schooler to officiate. Burial to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's honor to of North Central Indiana, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 16, 2019