Theresa “Terri” M. Stypczysnki
March 15, 1931 - Aug. 20, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Theresa “Terri” M. Stypczynski, 88, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the Hospice House of St. Joseph County.
Terri was born on March 15, 1931 in Niles, MI to the late Joseph and Magdalena (Plonka) Stuglik and raised on the family farm. On October 4, 1952 Terri married the love of her life of 67 years, Henry R. Stypczynski; he survives along with their children, Sharon (Monty) Jones, James (Marjorie Lynne) Stypczynski, and Renee (James) Trybus; and granddaughters, Madeline Trybus and Caitlin (Brian) Johnson, who is expecting Terri's 1st great-grandson in October.
Terri graduated from Edwardsburg High School in 1950. She worked for Studebaker, the CCD Office at Mary Crest, then retired from AT&T after 20 years there. Terri was a member of the Rosary Society and Legion of Mary at St. Adalbert, a parishioner of St. Pius X, and a Eucharistic Minister at both Catholic churches. She was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Terri enjoyed gardening, flowers, animals, especially dogs, and traveling. One special trip was to Poland in 1975 with her son to visit relatives. Terri was a very joyful person who loved to sing and make up songs.
Visitation will be 2:00PM to 7:00PM on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM on Monday, August 26, 2019 in St. Pius X Catholic Church with a visitation from 9:00AM to 10:00AM. in the church. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131 or a Hospice of donor's choice. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019