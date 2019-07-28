|
Theresa Marie
Zakowski
Oct. 13, 1928 - July 26, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Theresa Marie Zakowski, 90, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Theresa was born on October 13, 1928 in South Bend, IN to the late Stanley and Mary (Chmiel) Cinal. On May 14, 1949 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church, Theresa married the love of her life, Thadeus “Ted” Zakowski, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her brothers, Matt, Bill, Ed, and Ted Cinal; and sons-in-law, Dennis Shaw and David Sizemore.
Left to cherish Theresa's memory are her children, Sharon Zakowski, Linda Shaw, David (Vickie) Zakowski, Dianne Zakowski, Elaine Sizemore, Ted (Jennifer) Zakowski, and Paul (Diane) Zakowski; grandchildren, Amy (Matt Murphy) Shaw, Jennifer (Brian) Balta, Jill Zakowski, Matthew Zakowski, Seth Sizemore, Jessica Zakowski, Sydney Zakowski, Benjamin Zakowski, and Nicholas Zakowski; and great-grandchildren, Lucy and Miles Murphy.
Theresa was the valedictorian of the class of 1947 at South Bend Catholic High School. She was a lifetime parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Theresa was a member of the St. Adalbert Sisters' Auxiliary, Rosary Society, and St. Cecilia's Choir, the VFW and American Legion Ladies Auxiliaries. Theresa was an avid Notre Dame and Cubs fan. She loved to cook and devoted her life to her family, friends, and church.
Visitation will be 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 4:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 2505 Grace St., South Bend, IN 46619. Condolences may be made at sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune from July 28 to July 29, 2019