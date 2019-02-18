Theresa May Van Overberghe



Jan. 25, 1943 - Feb. 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Theresa May Van Overberghe, 76, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 in the University of Chicago Medical Center with her family by her side.



Theresa was born January 25, 1943 in South Bend to the late Thaddeus and Madeline (Humphrey) Zabik. On September 5, 1964 in South Bend, Theresa married Hilary “Larry” Van Overberghe; he preceded her in death on September 21, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Jan Maciejewski.



Survivors of Theresa include sons, Joseph (Reyna) Van Overberghe of South Bend, IN, Timothy (Leslie) Van Overberghe of North Liberty, IN, Robert (Sheri) Van Overberghe of Buchanan, MI, James (Kimberly) Van Overberghe of North Liberty, IN, Gary (Elizabeth) Van Overberghe of Edwardsburg, MI, and Gerardo (Blanquita) Celaya of San Luis, Sonora, Mexico; grandchildren, Stephanie (Justin) Watt, Jordan (Andrew) Morris, Paulina, Gustavo, Thaddeus, Emmalie, Bradley, Paul, Thomas, Craig, Cassandra, Hilary, Malary, Grace, and Brandon Van Overberghe, Gerardo & Venecia Celaya; great-granddaughter, Lydia Morris; sisters, Patricia Zabik and Karen (Michael) Straka, and a brother-in-law, Dennis Maciejewski.



Theresa loved her family and her greatest joy was her grandchildren and anything they were involved in. She was a friend to all who welcomed everyone into her family and home; there was no child that was not important to her. Theresa was known as the lady with the giraffes in her front yard. She enjoyed maintaining an immaculate beautiful yard, flower gardens, and sewing. Theresa loved being in the sun and outdoors, and cherished the summer vacations at Big Fish Lake with the Miller family.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Richard Larson and his staff at the University of Chicago Medicine.



Visitation will be 2:00pm - 8:00pm, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 4:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Holy Family Catholic Church, where Theresa was a Parishioner. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to , .



Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 18, 2019