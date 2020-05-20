Therese Thalheimer



August 22, 1960 - May 16, 2020



ELKHART, IN - Therese passed peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She is the daughter of John and Myrtle Thalheimer. Therese is survived by her 2 children, Jeffrey “Casey” Fielder and Nicole (Shawn) Divido of Elkhart; 2 grandsons, Benjamin Divido & Brenden Divido both of Elkhart; and 7 siblings, John H. (Sandra) Thalheimer, Jr. of Bristol, Linda M. (Jerry) Ervin of Elkhart, Michael E. Thalheimer of Elkhart, Patti A. (Steve) Stump of Mottville, Steve R. Thalheimer, Thomas G. Thalheimer, and Mary K. (Michael) Wilson, all of Elkhart. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.



Therese was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Seth Divido.



Therese was the most devoted mother and grandmother. Above all else, she cared for and loved her family with every ounce of her being.



She would drop everything to help a friend or family member in need.



Before the passing of her grandson Seth, she was his home health aide for many years. This allowed peace of mind for the family to know he was always well cared for and safe.



Therese had a love for music, reading, and movies. This was a shared passion with her son, Casey.



In addition, she loved to cook and took pride in keeping her family well-fed.



In earlier years, Therese was a member of the choir at Elkhart Memorial H.S. After graduating in 1978, she then completed college as a lab technician. She worked at EGH for over a decade. Therese also worked with her brother for many years in his locally-owned restaurants and bars.



All through her life, Therese had many dear friends with whom she enjoyed spending time and talking on the phone.



Therese was also devoted to her church and spiritual beliefs. She recently became a board member at her church and was very proud of the position.



Above all, the love that she had for her children and grandchildren was the foundation of her life.



She cared for her parents at home through their passing to honor their wishes to stay home surrounded by the comfort of familiar faces.



The loss of Therese will be a void to be filled by no other.



Our family will continue to love and honor her memory for the remainder of our years.



~until we meet again~



Cremation will take place. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, graveside services will be at 1:30p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Vincent's Cemetery in Elkhart. A gathering will follow the service.



Walley-Mills-Zimmerman has been entrusted with the care of Therese.





