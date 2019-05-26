Theweah Hartig



Jan. 3, 1933 - May 24, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Theweah Siade Hartig, 86, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Primrose Retirement Community in Mishawaka.



Theweah was born on January 3, 1933 in Mishawaka to Albert and Romise (Hamood) Siade. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Raeffa Miller, Weddad Horvath, and Minnie Wyatt; brothers, Ed Siade and “Skeeter” Siade; and a granddaughter, Amanda Abbiehl.



On December 12, 1953 in First United Methodist Church, she married Arthur Henry Hartig; he preceded her in death on June 18, 2017. Surviving are her children, Mark (Gordon Clark) Hartig of Halletsville, TX, Steve (Julia) Hartig of Clarkston, MI, and Cindy (Brian) Abbiehl of Granger; grandchildren, Andrew Abbiehl, Nicholas Hartig, Zachary Hartig and Grayson Hartig-Clark; great-grandson, Cayden Jobe Abbiehl; sisters, Monifa “Babe” Wadsworth and Marian Slabaugh; and brothers, Neaman Siade, Ali Siade, Sy Siade, Ralph Siade, and Joe Siade.



The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for all of their caring help.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Service will be on Thursday, May 30 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, in First United Methodist Church, Mishawaka with Pastor Rick Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 201 E. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544 or Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary