Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas A. Baiz Sr.


1923 - 2019
Thomas A. Baiz Sr. Obituary
Thomas A. Baiz Sr.

May 22, 1923 - Dec. 17, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Thomas A. Baiz, 96, of Fulmer Road, Mishawaka, passed away at 8:50pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was born in Michigan City, Indiana on May 22, 1923 to Asa and Skie ( Nasserdean) Baiz both of whom preceded him in death along with his sister, Fay Pratt. Thomas married the former Betty Wazney in Dearborn, Michigan on October 10, 1948. She survives with two sons, Thomas (Claire) Baiz Jr. and Ken (Debra) Baiz, both of Mishawaka along with a daughter, Barbara (Mike) Kissane of Warsaw, Indiana. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Thomas was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving honorably during World War II. He was retired from Pepsi Cola Corporation after 37 years of service as a Sales Manager. He loved his family and was known for having the most beautiful yard in the neighborhood. Friends will be received from 4 until 7 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana. Burial will take place at a later date at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019
