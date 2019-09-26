|
|
Thomas A. Box
Sept. 28, 1925 - Sept. 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas Albert Box, 93, of South Bend, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from natural causes. Tom was born in Hammond, IN, the son of Albert Box and Wilhelmina (Winicke) Box. When he was twelve years old, Tom developed osteomyelitis in his leg, and as a result, spent the next three years in St. Joseph Hospital and Healthwin Care Facility. Even with several surgeries, he was left permanently disabled. After being released from the hospital in 1941, he completed drafting classes and was hired by Studebaker. He was laid off by Studebaker and worked at a variety of jobs with YMCA, Singers, Sears, and Studebaker (again). In 1958, Tom was hired by Bendix, where he worked until he retired in 1982.
In 1949, Tom married Catherine Mary Henry. They had four children and throughout the years, the family enjoyed summer camping trips in several states, including the trip of a lifetime out West to visit Mt. Rushmore, Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons. They especially enjoyed visits to Wrigley Field to cheer for their beloved Chicago Cubs. Tom had a lifelong passion for Notre Dame football, which was further strengthened after attending a game while a patient at Healthwin. Later in life, he served as an usher at Notre Dame football games for several years.
Even though Tom was never able to attend high school, he had a love of learning which he passed on to his children, all of whom attended college and went on to professional careers. Over the years, Tom volunteered in many capacities, including as Junior Achievement Advisor, teaching bridge to adult classes, and developing curriculum and teaching computer skills at Leighton Center. In retirement, Tom enjoyed reading, watching sporting events, performing minor home maintenance jobs, and teaching himself the inner workings of computers. He and Catherine were avid milk glass collectors and active volunteers for many years with the National Milk Glass Collectors Society.
Tom is survived by his wife, Catherine; his children Beverly (Vincent) Deguc of Portland, OR; William (Kathy) Box of Colorado Springs, CO; Becky Gafford of Collierville, TN; and Robert (Sandi) Box of Wilsonville, OR; and seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Laura, Kathy and Al from The Center for Hospice for their dedicated, continuous and loving care throughout Tom's illness. Contributions in memory of Tom can be made to The Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN, 46645.
Visitation will be at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” on State Road 23/West Ireland Road in South Bend on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM followed by a graveside service at Porter Rae Cemetery located in Potato Creek State Park. Family and friends are invited to a catered lunch to be held at The Skillet Restaurant at 2212 East McKinley in South Bend immediately after the burial.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019