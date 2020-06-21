Thomas A. Dazell
Nov. 8, 1949 - June 14, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Thomas Allen Dazell, age 70, of Cassopolis, a proud father and hard worker, died peacefully Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 in his residence in the comfort of his family's presence. He was born November 8, 1949 in Niles, Michigan, the middle of five children of Wendell and Jean Dazell.
Tom received his Associates Degree from Southwestern Community College. He was a master Plumber and licensed Electrician in the state of Indiana and Michigan. He ran a successful business in Cassopolis on Diamond Lake for over forty years. Tom retired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 172. He was responsible for maintaining industrial plants in Indiana and neighboring states. In his spare time he belonged to the Free Masons and enjoyed spending time with his family. He always mentioned he wanted to travel to Australia. Tom was always willing to help someone out, putting their needs before his own.
Thomas will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Dee Dazell; four children, Christopher (Cindy) Dazell, Jennifer Dazell Pinkowski, Jill (Brad) Wozniak, and Matthew (fiance' Lisa Schmidt) Dazell; two grandchildren, Jordan Wozniak and Lillian Wozniak; one sister, Elaine Swartz; one brother, Ralph Dazell; one sister-in-law, Jackie Dazell; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Naida Marie Covyeou-Wallace; and one brother, Richard Dazell.
Please contact Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 269.445.2435, or visit wagnercares.com for arrangements and service details.
Mr. Dazell's remains will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.
The family prefers contributions in Thomas' memory be made to the family to assist with medical expenses, care of Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.