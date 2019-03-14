Home

Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
Thomas A. File


Thomas A. File Obituary
Thomas A. File

June 19, 1947 - March 11, 2019

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Thomas A. File, age 71, of Cassopolis, died Monday, March 11, 2019. He was born June 19, 1947 in Dowagiac to Arthur and Frances File. He married Annie Arnold Locke in Cassopolis on October 1, 1988. She survives.

Thomas loved his family & spending time with them. He was a proud Marine having served in Vietnam.

Family & friends will have a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please read full obituary and share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019
