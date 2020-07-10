Thomas A. Ross
Nov. 6, 1948 - July 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas A. Ross, 71, passed away at 12:23pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in his residence.
Thomas was born on November 6, 1948 in Mesa, AZ to John and Esther (Putz) Ross. He served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from Bendix. Tom was a member of the American Legion 284 and Bowlers Country Club. He loved to golf, bowl, camp, and fish.
On August 1, 2000 he married Diana Hurt who survives along with three sons, Tommy (Karen) Ross Jr., Randy (Holly) Ross, and Kenny (Michelle) Ross, a daughter, Sherri Jaronik, stepson, Jason Brant, 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; five sisters, Arleen Fujawa, Juanita (Richard) Rittenhouse, Barbara Katawicz, Joy (Mark) DeLaurelle, and Diane Bajwa; and two brothers, Patrick (Sherry) Ross and John (Wanda) Ross Jr.
Viewing will take place from 2-6 Sunday in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Monday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care.
