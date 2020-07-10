1/1
Thomas A. Ross
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas A. Ross

Nov. 6, 1948 - July 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas A. Ross, 71, passed away at 12:23pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in his residence.

Thomas was born on November 6, 1948 in Mesa, AZ to John and Esther (Putz) Ross. He served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from Bendix. Tom was a member of the American Legion 284 and Bowlers Country Club. He loved to golf, bowl, camp, and fish.

On August 1, 2000 he married Diana Hurt who survives along with three sons, Tommy (Karen) Ross Jr., Randy (Holly) Ross, and Kenny (Michelle) Ross, a daughter, Sherri Jaronik, stepson, Jason Brant, 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; five sisters, Arleen Fujawa, Juanita (Richard) Rittenhouse, Barbara Katawicz, Joy (Mark) DeLaurelle, and Diane Bajwa; and two brothers, Patrick (Sherry) Ross and John (Wanda) Ross Jr.

Viewing will take place from 2-6 Sunday in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Monday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care. Viewing is possible through our webcast. Please visit Zoom.com, click on join a meeting, 574-287-7125 is meeting ID number. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zahoran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zahoran Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved