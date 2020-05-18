Thomas A. Wozniak
1940 - 2020
Thomas A. Wozniak

Nov. 18, 1940 - May 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas A. Wozniak passed away at home peacefully on May 15, 2020 at 2:50 A.M.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Harriet Wozniak; brother, Leo; sisters, Harriet, Rosemary, and Jane; and son, Thomas Jr.

He is survived by his sisters, Louise (Richmond, CA) and Delores (Granger, IN); his Golden Retriever, Sammy; his daughter, Deborah Lee; and his son, Derrick (Cindi) Wozniak (both of Sarasota, FL). Also surviving are grandchildren, Connor, Camden, Natalie (all of Sarasota, FL), and Ashley (Cashiers, NC); and great-grandchildren, Tyler and Mya of Sarasota, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He loved working at Coachman Industries sales and delivery, earning many awards through the years including Driver of the Year. He loved his dogs, was great at training them, and loved going to the lagoon. He loved and cherished being with his family. He volunteered to do pet therapy for the Humane Society of Mishawaka (Grape Rd.), brightening the days of people in the nursing homes and rehab centers, and winning Volunteer of the Year with his beloved Golden Retriever, Sheldon.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial donations to the Humane Society of Mishawaka on Grape Road, and the Homeless Shelter of South Bend.

There will be a private memorial of spreading Dad's ashes in the Gulf of Mexico (per his request).

Please send any memorial condolences to Zahoran Funeral Home in South Bend, IN. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

