Thomas B. Bain



Nov. 21, 1940 - May 5, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas B. Bain, 78, of South Bend, IN passed away at 3:13 a.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 21, 1940 in Chicago, IL to the late James and Bernice (Jankauskas) Bain. Tom married the former Roberta J. Treesh in Elkhart, IN.



Tom is survived by his wife, Roberta J. Bain; daughters, Christine (Lea) Hargreaves of Sanger, CA and Michelle (Charlie) Mostollor of St. Cloud, FL; son, Corey (Jenifer) Bain of South Bend, IN; five grandchildren, Mariah, Mark, Jr., Caitlin, Reno, and Jack; seven great-grandchildren; brother, James Koran of Eureka, MT, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Bain; and three brothers, James, Daniel, and Dallas Bain.



Tom lived in South Bend for the last forty-five years, coming from Cicero, IL. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He worked as a stationary engineer at St. Mary's College. Tom was a jack of all trades, working as a police officer in St. Joseph County and Roseland. He also was an avid equestrian and farmer. He was a member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church.



Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Contributions in memory of Thomas B. Bain may be offered to the Reins of Life, 55200 Quince Road, South Bend, IN 46619; or Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 22019 New Road, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary