|
|
Thomas C. Regan Jr.
May 17, 1960 - Oct. 21, 2019
HUDSON, FL - Fifty-nine years ago, being born with Down's Syndrome was considered a tragedy, but not to our parents, Thomas and Lucille (Sue) White Regan, and certainly not for their son, Tommy Regan. Tommy was blessed with the most normal life anyone could ask for. He was raised in a religious environment and came to love his life, his family, his friends, and God.
Tommy was very active with his neighborhood friends, the community, with Special Olympics, and with his job at Martin's Supermarket, Ironwood Drive, Mishawaka where he bagged groceries for almost 20 years. His true love, however, was his affiliation with the South Bend Fire Department. In fact, Tommy was inducted as an honorary member of the South Bend Fire Department. His acceptance as a fireman was everything to him.
Tommy was a wonderful, loving and kind soul who left this earth on Monday, October 21, 2019 to live eternity in heaven. He has left so many hearts full of love and forever memories. Tommy gifted us with his lifetime of joy, sweetness and warm hugs. He's in heaven now together again with his dad, Thomas C. Regan, Sr., his mom, Lucille (Sue) White Regan, and sister and best friend, Patsy. He is survived by three sisters, Elizabeth Dostal (John) of Homosassa, FL, Mary Giffen (Mark) of Dayton, OH, and Cecilia (James) Brom of Hudson, FL as well as nephews, John (Diane) Dostal, Andrew (Heidi) Dostal, Paul (Lori) Singleton, Scott (Bryanna) Singleton, Matthew (Laurie) Brom, and Kevin (Terra) Brom, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Two services will be held in celebration of Tommy's life. In Florida, visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial Garden, 12609 Memorial Drive, Trinity, FL 34655 on Friday, October 25 from 1:00-2:30 followed by a Rosary and final blessing.
A second service will be held in South Bend, IN on Wednesday, October 30 at Welsheimer Funeral Home, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Visitation will be from Noon-1:30, followed by a Rosary, sharing of special memories, and final blessing. Committal service will follow immediately in the chapel at Highland Cemetery, 2257 Portage Avenue, South Bend, IN.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the St. Joseph County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 643, Mishawaka, IN 46546.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019