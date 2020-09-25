Thomas D. Coleman



June 1, 1944 - Sept. 21, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Thomas D. Coleman, 76, of South Bend, passed away on Monday, September 21 in the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, following an extended illness.



Tom was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on June 1, 1944 to Hershel D. and Darlene R. (Troutman) Coleman. On February 11, 1967, Tom married Nickki J. Rice in South Bend. Tom worked for the Bendix Corporation in South Bend as a machinist. He retired after 31 years of service. After retiring he enjoyed fishing and hunting, and collecting lures, but his greatest joy came from being in the company of his loving family, especially his grandchildren. He was a proud member of UAW Local #9, serving as Vice-Chairman of Retirees, and was also a member of NFLCC.



Tom is survived by his loving wife Nickki along with their sons, Kevin C. (Stephanie) Coleman of Trafalgar, IN and Terry D. (Tracy) Coleman of Denver, CO. He was the proud grandfather of five, Cameron, Matthew, Jonathan, Andrew, and Alexa, and two great-grandchildren, Gabriel Coleman and Charlie Oeder. Tom is also survived by a sister, Suzanne C. Matthys of South Bend, and brothers, James R. Coleman of Mishawaka, Donald R. (Kathy) Coleman of Lakeville, and half-brother, Robert (Josette) Shannon of Mishawaka. He was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother, Michael Shannon.



As per Tom's request cremation is to take place. A memorial service celebrating Tom's life will be held at a later date due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. Tom will be dearly missed by his loving family and numerous friends he made during his life's journey.



HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements and extend their deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the entire Coleman family.





