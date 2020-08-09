Thomas Dean Minchk
Nov. 2, 1944 - August 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Thomas Dean Minchk passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born November 2, 1944 in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin to the late Lee and Marguerite (Gaulke). In Prairie, Tom met his late wife, Shirley (Johnson) Minchk. They were married for 42 years. The past 12 years, he shared his life with Sandie Reed. Thomas is survived by his children, Mark (Kim) Minchk, Scott (Amy) Minchk, & Chris (Erin) Minchk, fond in-law to Anne; & three grandchildren, Simon, Leah, & Addison. Thomas's full obit is at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.