Thomas E. Athanas



Feb. 7, 1933 - Jan. 16, 2019



NILES, MI - Thomas E. Athanas, 84, died January 16, 2019. He was born February 7, 1933 in Boston, Massachusetts.



Thomas graduated from the University of Michigan's Business School in 1958. He was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity and a member of the university's rifle team.



He worked for several years for the Birds Eye division of General Foods. In 1960 he became president of the Krueger Insurance Agency. He was president of the Niles Rotary Club and a member of Orchard Hills Country Club.



Thomas is survived by his wife, Martha; his children, Camille of Vandalia, MI and Andrea of St. George, Switzerland; his granddaughters, Amanda and Amelia; and grandson, Alexander.



A Memorial Service will be held for Thomas on April 23 at the Cassopolis Presbyterian Church at 11:00am. The Reverend Steve Kaszar will preside. A luncheon will follow the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to Fernwood Botanical Garden, 13988 Range Line Road, Niles, MI 49120.



