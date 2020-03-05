|
|
Thomas E. Mellander
August 22, 1931 - March 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas E. Mellander, a lifelong resident of South Bend, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Healthwin Specialized Care in South Bend. He was 88 years old.
He was born August 22, 1931 in South Bend, a son of the late Robert Ephraim & Hazel H. (Hagey) Mellander. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1953-1955. On June 10, 1960 in South Bend, Tom was united in marriage to Connie Lee Thompson. They have enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Along with his loving wife Connie, he is survived by his daughters, Janet A. (Joseph) Magnelli of Crystal Lake, IL and Carol E. (Anthony) Kemper of Georgetown, IN; and his son, Robert J. Mellander of South Bend. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Nicholas, Phillip, and Julia Magnelli, Benjamin and Carmen Kemper, and Heather Mellander.
Mr. Mellander retired in 1992 from the South Bend Tribune following 40 years of faithful service. He was a member of St. Joseph Lodge #45, F. & AM., Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of South Bend, 33rd degree honorary member of the Supreme Council Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, Orak Shrine of Michigan City, and Four Lakes Country Club, where he enjoyed playing golf with the Duffers and Diggers. Following his retirement Tom also enjoyed driving children to the in Chicago. He and Connie formerly attended Donmoyer Ave. Church of Christ for many years, and later attended Trinity Evangelical Free Church.
Family and friends may gather from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., South Bend. Services will begin at 4:00 p.m. Sunday with a masonic memorial service by St Joseph Lodge #45, followed by Anthony Kemper leading a service. Private graveside services and burial will be on Monday at Southlawn Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Mr. Mellander may be offered to the , 2211 North Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020