Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Mellander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Mellander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Mellander Obituary
Thomas E. Mellander

August 22, 1931 - March 3, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas E. Mellander, a lifelong resident of South Bend, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Healthwin Specialized Care in South Bend. He was 88 years old.

He was born August 22, 1931 in South Bend, a son of the late Robert Ephraim & Hazel H. (Hagey) Mellander. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1953-1955. On June 10, 1960 in South Bend, Tom was united in marriage to Connie Lee Thompson. They have enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Along with his loving wife Connie, he is survived by his daughters, Janet A. (Joseph) Magnelli of Crystal Lake, IL and Carol E. (Anthony) Kemper of Georgetown, IN; and his son, Robert J. Mellander of South Bend. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Nicholas, Phillip, and Julia Magnelli, Benjamin and Carmen Kemper, and Heather Mellander.

Mr. Mellander retired in 1992 from the South Bend Tribune following 40 years of faithful service. He was a member of St. Joseph Lodge #45, F. & AM., Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of South Bend, 33rd degree honorary member of the Supreme Council Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, Orak Shrine of Michigan City, and Four Lakes Country Club, where he enjoyed playing golf with the Duffers and Diggers. Following his retirement Tom also enjoyed driving children to the in Chicago. He and Connie formerly attended Donmoyer Ave. Church of Christ for many years, and later attended Trinity Evangelical Free Church.

Family and friends may gather from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., South Bend. Services will begin at 4:00 p.m. Sunday with a masonic memorial service by St Joseph Lodge #45, followed by Anthony Kemper leading a service. Private graveside services and burial will be on Monday at Southlawn Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Mr. Mellander may be offered to the , 2211 North Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -