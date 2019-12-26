|
|
Thomas E. Swindeman
Jan. 11, 1941 - Dec. 22, 2019
BLOOMINGTON, IN - Thomas E. Swindeman, 78, of Bloomington, IN, passed away, December 22, 2019 after long battle with both dementia and congestive heart failure.
He was born January 11, 1941 to the late Marie and Darold Swindeman in South Bend. Tom graduated from John Adams High School and received a business degree from Indiana University - Bloomington. It was there on their first day of classes at an Ice Cream Social that he met his wife to be, Florence T. Buzinski of Hammond. They were married June 13, 1964 just after graduating IU.
Tom's early employment started as a telegram runner for the Western Union; he told stories of delivering scores to the press box at Notre Dame football games. Later, while he was deciding about college he worked at “The Associates” in South Bend where he fondly shared stories of playing cards and enjoying donuts at cigarette breaks. After college graduation, he worked briefly outside of Chicago in a sales capacity and Florence was a teacher. As a child, Tom spent much of his time at Gravel Lake and bought his own cottage, and the family summered there. From the Chicago area, they moved to the Michiana region and Tom worked at St. Joe Hospital as a Personnel Administrator. He shared many stories about the nuns, the hard to please surgeons and the fun he had there. The family lived in South Bend for the first decade, then Mishawaka, then back to lake life on Eagle Lake in Edwardsburg. He retired from a partnership who managed the Millers Merry Manors around the state at an early age and then he and Florence traveled, lived half the year in Palm Springs, CA and the warmer half in Bloomington. Tom was an avid Hoosier supporter, being a stadium club ticket holder since it opened its doors and calling it a red letter day when the Hoosiers won and Notre Dame lost.
He was survived by son, Joe Swindeman who is married to Becky, they reside in Walkerton, IN; his daughter, Jenny Whittington who is married to Troy and live in Bloomington. They have two sons, Trent who lives in Brownsburg, IN and a son Andrew who is continuing the family tradition and studying at Indiana University Bloomington.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Friday, December 27, 2019 at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, with visitation from 10:00 till the time of service at noon. Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park and lunch to follow at Varsity Clubs of America.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to the . Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019