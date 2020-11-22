1/1
Thomas Edward Crisovan
Thomas Edward

Crisovan

Feb. 7, 1947 - Nov. 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Thomas Edward Crisovan, known as Tom, passed away from Covid-19. Tom was born on February 7, 1947, in Ypsilanti, MI to the late Joseph and InaBelle (Poling) Crisovan. Tom grew up in Milan, Michigan with three sisters: the late JoAnn Collar-Fischer, Patricia Steele and Shannon Byard, who survive. Tom was a three-sport varsity athlete playing basketball, baseball, and his favorite, football. Tom was gifted enough to earn a spot on the University of Michigan football program.

While attending college Tom met Pamela (Pam) Weaver, to whom he was married until she died in 2008. Tom served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Tom is survived by daughters: Tama (Rich Wallace) with grandchildren Willow, Autumn, and Forest; Koren; and Piper Ph.D. (Chavah Billin) with grandchildren Justice, Willow, and Isaac.

Tom's family was the pride and joy of his life.

In 2005 Pam and Tom moved from Milan to South Bend, IN to be closer to three of his grandchildren. Tom attended everything from cross country meets to plays. His booming voice could always be heard cheering over the crowd.

Tom's passions included reading, westerns, and board games. He made sure to pass down his love for board games and reading to all his family. When it came to board games Tom's philosophy was that there is no age too young to lose, and the only way to learn is by getting beat.

A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date. Contributions in honor of Tom may be made to the RiverBend Cancer Services, 3516 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615; and Peoples Presbyterian Church, 210 Smith St., Milan, MI 48160. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.

Tommy, Tom, Uncle, Dad, Popi; everyone in his life loved him and he will be missed every second of every day. We love and miss you.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
