1/
Thomas Eugene Hartgraves
1942 - 2020
Thomas Eugene

Hartgraves

Sept. 28, 1942 - Sept. 20, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Tom was born in Bloomington, IN, resided at Waterford Assisted Living in Mishawaka, and recently relocated to Phoenix, AZ. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Dorthy and Eugene Hartgraves; his sister and her husband, Beverly and William M. Bayley; brother-in-law, Bob Killham; and grandchild, Jacob Hartgraves. He is survived by sister, Rebecca Killham; son and wife, Thomas C. and Ashlie Hartgraves; and grandchildren, Kallina and Avery. A Graveside Funeral is 11am Oct. 3 at Valhalla Memory Gardens, Bloomington, IN.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
Valhalla Memory Gardens
