Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gruse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. Gruse


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas F. Gruse Obituary
Thomas F. Gruse

March 1, 1945 - Dec. 17, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Thomas F. Gruse, age 74, of Osceola, IN passed away on December 17, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1945 in Michigan City, Indiana to Alexander and Delores Gruse. On June 10, 1989 Thomas married the love of his life, Tracy Taylor. He was a long time machinist and after retirement he worked part time for Enterprise as a driver. In April of 2018 Thomas and Tracy were able to go on their dream vacation to Hawaii with his brother and sister-in-law. He enjoyed golfing, reading, movies, and most importantly spending time with his family. Thomas is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tracy Gruse of Osceola, IN; sons, Richard (Carla) Gruse of Granger, IN, Robert (Mary Lee) Gruse of Appleton, WI, Joseph (Amy) Gruse of Neenah, WI, Andrew (Heidi) Gruse of Neenah, WI, and Jonathan (Laurie) Gruse of Peoria, IL; 15 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Jan Marie) Gruse of California; sister, Marie C. Rogers of Michigan City, IN; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his sons, Daniel and Michael Gruse; and parents. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 3:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to service. To share a remembrance of Thomas or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -