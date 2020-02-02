|
Thomas Farkas
May 6, 1937 - Jan. 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas Farkas was born in South Bend, IN on May 6, 1937 to Frank and Velma (Bodnar) Farkas. The family moved to Mishawaka when he was a child and he graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1955. He attended Purdue University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1960. In 1964, he received his Masters of Education degree from Western Michigan.
On November 28, 1959, Tom married Janice Anne Prough. They were married 58 years before her death in 2018. They made their home in South Bend, then moved to West Lafayette in 2006.
Tom was a beloved teacher at Edison Middle School in South Bend for 35 years, retiring from the South Bend Community School Corporation in 1996. Known as the Cotton Candy Man, he and his family operated a cotton candy and sno-cone concession business at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair and the South Bend Ethnic Festival, also making cotton candy for various community carnivals and festivals. He was an active member of the Mishawaka Rotary Club, and later the West Lafayette Rotary Club, with perfect attendance for over 50 years. He was also a member of the National Education Association, Indiana State Teachers Association, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, Michiana Area Teachers of Mathematics, Purdue University Alumni Association, and Purdue University President's Council. He had been a parishioner at St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka, St. Jude Catholic Church and St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend, and St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lafayette, IN. Tom enjoyed playing euchre, bridge, and cribbage, camping, the Chicago Cubs, Purdue sports, spending time with his family, and making people smile.
He is survived by his son, Alan (Kelly Ploch) of West Lafayette, daughter, Karen (Jayson) Waterman of Connersville; grandchildren, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Anna, Joseph, and Katherine Waterman, all of Connersville, Emily (Adam) Stark of Georgetown, IN, Molly Greenwood of Bozeman, MT, and Kate (Cody) Scipio of Billings, MT; and great-granddaughters, Harper, Kaden, and Marlana Stark of Georgetown, IN.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Jan; his parents; in-laws, George and Elinor Prough; brother, Frank Farkas; and sisters-in-law, Magdelyn Farkas and Mary Lynn Norman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in St. Monica's Catholic Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46545, where family and friends may gather one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. CHAPEL HILL FUNERAL HOME 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Thomas Farkas to Joyful Journey Adult Day Services, 600 Lindberg Rd., West Lafayette, IN 47906.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020