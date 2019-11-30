Home

Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home
403 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574 295-1230
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home
403 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church
Thomas Foy


1948 - 2019
Thomas Foy Obituary
Thomas Foy

May 27, 1948 - Nov. 27, 2019

GOSHEN, IN - Thomas J. Foy, 71, of Goshen, died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Hospice House in Elkhart.

Tom was born May 27, 1948 in Elkhart to the late Robert J. and Vera M. (Deuel) Foy. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Bobby Foy and Tony Groom; a brother-in-law, Ken Vechera;and a nephew, Austin Deitch.

He is survived by his wife, Candrice “Candi” Foy; sons, Jason Groom and Joseph (Jackie) Foy; two grandchildren, Andy and Katie Foy; sisters, Dorothy (Pat) Shaffer, Rebecca Vechera, and Mary Beth Deitch (Mike Myers); and brother, John (Sue) Foy.

Tom retired in 2010 from the CTS Corporation where he was employed as maintenance supervisor. He enjoyed Indiana University basketball, fishing, traveling, and family dinner gatherings. He attended St. Vincent Catholic School as a youngster and also attended St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Quarter Century Club at CTS.

Visitation for Tom will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. Friends may also call Monday, December 2 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Matthew Coonan of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church will officiate. Burial will be held at Oakridge Cemetery in Bristol

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 30, 2019
