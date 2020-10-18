1/1
Thomas George Szumski
1944 - 2020
Thomas George Szumski

Oct. 22, 1944 - Oct. 13, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Thomas George Szumski, 75, of Granger, IN, passed away at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN, following an illness.

He was born on October 22, 1944 to the late Aloysius T. and Veronica G. (Nemier) Szumski in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong area resident. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Ron and Ralph “Joe” Szumski.

Thomas graduated in 1962 from St. Joseph High School in South Bend, IN and then attended Indiana University South Bend, where he graduated in 1969. He later received a Masters of Education Degree from Indiana University South Bend.

Thomas retired in 2006 from Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation's Walt Disney Elementary School in Mishawaka, IN, where he was a teacher for 34 years. Prior to that, he taught at St. Adalbert Catholic School for four years.

On October 30, 1965, he married Carolyn A. Kaczorowski at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in South Bend, IN.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn A. Szumski of Granger, IN; one daughter, Sarah (Paul) Stone of Ypsilanti, MI; one son, David (Ann) Szumski of Buffalo, NY; and eight grandchildren: Ethan and Caroline Stone; Cecelia, Benjamin, Helena, Michael, Maximilian, and Matthew Szumski.

Thomas was a member of St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in South Bend, IN; Knights of Columbus; and Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He has been listed in the Who's Who of American Teachers, which is a student-nominated award. Thomas was a Master Gardener; he loved golfing, running, and spoiling his family whenever he could.

Due to Covid-19, private visitation and funeral services will take place.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Little Flower Food Pantry, 54191 Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46635 or Alzheimer's Association, 50 E. 91st Street, Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.

Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling funeral arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
