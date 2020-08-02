Thomas H. Fischer
July 23, 1927 - July 31, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Thomas H. Fischer, 93, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. Tom had been residing at Eastlake Terrace until a few days before his passing. He enjoyed his daily walks, painting birdhouses, and chatting with family and friends.
Tom was born on July 23, 1927, in Cincinnati, OH to Irene (Herbert) and Joseph Fischer. Tom served in the United States Coast Guard in the Second World War and in the Army during the Korean War.
Tom married Leona Havlis on March 3, 1951, in Cincinnati. They spent 66 years of married life together before she passed away on January 10, 2018.
Tom was an active member of Queen of Peace and St. Thomas Catholic Churchs. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and fishing at the family cabin on Crow Lake in Canada. For many years Tom and his family and friends went to the cabin for fishing, companionship, and laughs.
Surviving are three children, Eileen Fischer of Manhattan, NY, Kathy (Stephen) Fledderman of Elkhart, and Donald (Beth) Fischer of Indianapolis; his sister, Ruth (Walter) Koch of St. Louis; and his five grandchildren, Brian Jannings, Alan (Michelle) Jannings, Jenna Fischer, Kara Fischer, and Rachel Fischer, who were an important part of his life. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Hugh and Eleanor Jannings.
A private Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. His cremains will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Thomas the Apostle School at 1331 N. Main Street, Elkhart, IN 46514.
