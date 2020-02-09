|
Thomas H. Martell
Nov. 18, 1937 - Feb. 3, 2020
GALIEN, MI - Thomas Hugh Martell, age 82, of Galien, Michigan, died peacefully, Monday morning, February 3, 2020, in his residence.
He was born November 18, 1937 in Three Oaks, Michigan the second of three sons of Hugh and Lois Martell. He married Barbara Ann Barkley July 10, 1982 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Tom was raised in Three Oaks on a big dairy farm and was milking cows at a young age. He had a wonderful life growing up with his brothers whom he loved - having fun or making their own fun. Tom was a truck driver at a young age as he raised his children. He also worked for Reith Reilly and belonged to the union. He was a Heavy Duty Operator. He was also a member of the American Legion.
In 1981 Tom and Barbara met and fell in love, got married, and started their life together. When they met, Tom was working designing and installing golf course irrigation systems. He worked all over the United States as well as on two courses in the United Kingdom. Tom loved having a garden and canning. He had the best pickles and beets that were loved by everyone who tried them. He loved riding around the neighborhood with his dog, Orrie, on his golf cart. Tom was one of a kind. He can never be replaced.
Tom will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of almost thirty-eight years, Barbara Martell of Galien, Michigan; children, Roberta (Brad) Tennis of LaPorte, Indiana, Thomas Dean Martell of New Carlisle, Indiana, Daniel Lee Martell of New Carlisle, Indiana, Lisa (Andy) Mills of LaPorte, Indiana, Michael (Sara Boocher) Shenenberger of South Bend, Indiana, and Lisa (Kevin) Kimble of Granger, Indiana; eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter; one brother, Jack (Teri) Martell of Missouri; and a special nephew, Jim Martell of Sarasota, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his youngest daughter, Anita Martell; one granddaughter, Ashley Eva Mills; and one brother, Jim Martell.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until time of the celebration of his life at 3:00 p.m. (Michigan time) in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, Michigan 49128. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020