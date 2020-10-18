Thomas Herbert
“Tom” Marley
June 28, 1934 - Oct. 10, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Thomas H. Marley, 86, passed away at Goshen Hospital on October 10, 2020.
Tom was born in Fort Wayne, IN to Ralph “Red” Sr. and Kathlyn (Huth) Marley, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Jr.
On November 20, 1964, he married Anita Gerwig. She survives along with his sister, Patricia Meszaros, both of Edwardsburg, MI. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews in both Michigan and Indiana.
He served in the U.S. Army and was Honorably Discharged on January 31, 1963. Tom worked at St. Joe Distributing in South Bend and retired in 1998 after many years of service.
In the 1940s and throughout the 1950s, Tom, alongside his father and brother, worked on USAC midgets. In 1959, they won the USAC Midwest and National Midget Championship. In that same year, Tom was named Midget Mechanic of the Year.
From 1959 to 1964, Tom had the pleasure of working as a pit crew member on several different team cars in the Indianapolis 500. One car held a special place in Tom's heart, and that was the Drewrys 88 Special. It never won the 500 race, but finished 11th in one of the races.
Tom was a member of the USAC (United States Auto Club) and the Indianapolis 500 Oldtimers Club.
Due to the pandemic, no services are being held at this time. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
