Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas J. Berger


1939 - 2019
Thomas J. Berger Obituary
Thomas J. Berger

Jan. 2, 1939 - Nov. 19, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas J. Berger, age 80, of South Bend, IN passed away on November 19, 2019. He was born on January 2, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Alvin and Mary Berger. Thomas worked as a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed working on cars, helping people, spending time with family and most of all, playing with his grandchildren. Thomas is survived by his children, Terry (Julie) Oldman of Granger, IN, David Berger of Granger, IN, and Kim Bush of Spartanburg, SC; 2 grandchildren, Matthew Oldman and Cristina (Christopher) Knighton; 2 great-grandchildren, Samantha and Matthew Knighton; brothers, Alvin Berger of Kokomo, IN, Stephen (Linda) Berger of South Bend, IN, George (Judy) Berger of Niles, MI, and Philip (Cindy) Berger of Foresthill, CA; sisters, Sister Mary Philip, O.S.B. of Ferdinand, IN and Carolyn (Greg) Grzesk of South Bend, IN; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brothers, Richard M. Berger and Kenneth Berger. Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to service. To share a remembrance of Thomas or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 23, 2019
