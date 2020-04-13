|
|
Thomas J. Campbell
Feb. 27, 1931 - April 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Thomas J. Campbell of Notre Dame, IN passed away peacefully from congestive heart failure under the light of the Golden Dome at the Center for Hospice Care on Good Friday morning, April 10, 2020. Tom was born on February 27, 1931 to Jane and Peter Campbell, both of whom had emigrated from Scotland and later met and married in the U.S. Tom was the first born of four children (Tom, Peter, Vinnie and Eileen) and took his role as big brother and eldest child seriously. He was raised in NY City, where he met his lifelong best friend, Andy Bauer, at age four. Tom was a graduate of Belmont Abbey College, then a Catholic, male, military, boarding high school in North Carolina. At the Abbey, Tom was at the top of his class, a student leader, and an avid football player. What he most treasured about his time there, however, was not his successes, but his friendships. He made so many deep and enduring friendships that continued for the next 70 years. From the Abbey, Tom went on to the University of Notre Dame and graduated in 1954. At Notre Dame, Tom flourished. He credited both the Abbey and ND as being transformational to his long and happy life and faith. Tom was proud to be a Great Books major. During his years at ND, the seeds were planted for Tom to begin his journey as the unofficial top ND recruiting officer for the rest of his life. If you met Tom and you did not possess a college degree, you were likely to be gently pressured, somewhat coerced, and quite certainly highly likely to succumb to his talents for single-handedly enlisting more future ND graduates than thought to be humanly possible. While at ND, Tom was reunited with Andy Bauer and they continued their unabashed brotherly affection. In his senior year, Tom fell in love with Mary Ann Kramer, a senior at St. Mary's College. He was delighted to find another soul who shared his faith, his intellectual abilities, his joy at meeting and making friends, and his desire to lead a purposeful life. At ND, Tom was commissioned into the U.S. Marine Corps. He was on active duty from 1954-1956, and then served in the USMC Reserve for the next 32 years, retiring as a Colonel in 1988. Upon entering USMC Reserve, Tom was free to start two new endeavors: a 33-year career with IBM and, more importantly, the beginning of a 62-year marriage with Mary Ann. With Mary Ann, Tom was fortunate to father his favorite children: Kathleen (Ray) Lorenz, Maureen (Brian) Lopina, Mary (Al) Hergenhan, Patrick (Arlene), Annie & Thomas. He delighted in their successes and pushed them to become the best they could be. Along the way, Tom ensured that they all knew the ND fight song, the Marine Corps hymn, and attended PAX, their intentional Catholic community in McLean, VA. He was proud to be among the first girls' soccer coach in the Washington Area Girls Soccer Association, coaching all four of his daughters. His love for ND and the USMC continued throughout his life. Tom was proud to serve as President for both the ND Alumni Club of Washington, DC and President of the Washington, DC Chapter of the Marine Corps Reserve Officers Association.
As fathers do, Tom loved and tried to lead and shape his children. At home, he still carried the commanding officer presence that he honed as a Marine. As his 11 grandchildren arrived: Kate, Andrew, Rebecca & Joe; Jillian, Chris & Scott; Shane & Luke; and Peter & Kathleen, Tom still offered to provide the “advice and direction” that he was known for, but now he did it with an expanded heart, marveling at the unique abilities and joy that each of them brought to the world. When his dearest friend, Andy Bauer, suddenly passed away in November of 1981, Tom became the second father to Andy's nine children and never stopped being a presence in their lives. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Jane & Peter, his joy-filled brother, Vinnie, & his great friend, Andy. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, his six children, 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his brother, Peter, his sister, Eileen, 11 nieces and nephews, and too many friends to count.
Tom was an accomplished man: as a student, a leader, a volunteer, a businessman, and a Marine. What he will be best remembered as, however, is a Master of Friendship. His unique gifts of engaging and connecting with people from all walks of life is legendary. He earned no medals, had no monuments built in his honor, had no holiday named after him, but he did accomplish that rare ability to be a welcoming friend with an open heart and receptive ear. The receiving line in Heaven will be long. Well done, good and faithful servant.
As per his wishes, Tom's body will be donated to science at Indiana University. A Memorial Mass will be held in the future, when the COVID-19 virus has passed. At Tom's request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his honor to the Brothers of Holy Cross, P.O. Box 460, Notre Dame, IN 46556.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 13, 2020