Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas England
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. England

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. England Obituary
Thomas J. England

Sept. 11, 1928 - July 26, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Thomas Junior England, 90, passed away on July 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 11, 1928 in Bloomington, Indiana to Virgil T. and Lillian Bernice (Bays) England. Tom served his country honorably in the United States Army during World War II. On December 30, 1950, Tom married Ruth Wisler and she preceded him in death on February 17, 2000. He was an owner-operator truck driver for over 40 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 308, the Whiskersville Truckers Club, and a Local Teamster 142 retiree. Tom enjoyed fishing, camping, tractor pulls, going to the casino, and tinkering around in his garage. Tom is survived by his children, David (England) Medley, Marilyn McCaslin, Steve (Pam) England, and Jo Petko; 17 grandchildren, Dawn (Kent) Hammon, Corey Medley, Angela McCaslin, Sharon (Nick) Evers, Roni (William) Peck, Theresa Shanholt, Michael (Jasmine) England, Michele (Tim) Norment, Melissa (Carl) Kelley, Jessi Combs, Travis Combs, Dakota Combs, Alex Combs, Hunter Combs, Tiffany (Steve) Keyser, Tommy Petko, and Sammy Petko; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Wilma Plottner, Barbara Sweigert, and Carolyn Sayre; and longtime companion, Betty Ervin. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth; a daughter, Carol Combs; grandson, David Medley, Jr.; brothers, Donald and Frank England; and a sister, Betty England. Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 2-8 PM in the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561. A Funeral Service in Tom's honor will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2 PM at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Download Now